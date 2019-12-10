Couple accused of locking child in closet for hours with no food or water
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Authorities say a mid-Missouri couple is jailed after being charged with repeatedly locking a 9-year-old boy in a closet for hours without food or water.
Cole County authorities said 52-year-old Joseph Ciaveralla and 34-year-old Loretta Wilhelm, of Columbia, were charged Saturday after an investigation by state social workers.
Ciavarella is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and Wilhelm is charged with abuse or neglect of a child.
After the investigation, the boy and four other children were removed from the home.
The defendants both denied the allegations.
