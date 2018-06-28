Couple admits to plotting to kill man dumped in mine

JOPLIN (AP) — A Missouri woman and her boyfriend have admitted to plotting to kill the woman's estranged husband whose body was dumped in a mine.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ginger Slater and 34-year-old TerryRay Riggle pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Jonny Slater. The Joplin Globe reports that both will serve a minimum of 25 years and six months under the plea. They initially were charged with first-degree murder.

Jonny Slater had been missing since September 2014 before his remains were found in June 2015 near Carterville.

The victim's mother says her son was worried about his children's safety because Riggle, who was living with Ginger Slater, had been charged with a 2013 child sex offense. Riggle will serve the sex crime sentences concurrently to the murder sentence.