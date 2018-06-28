Couple Charged in Death of Woman

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Authorities continue searching for a western Missouri couple who videotaped themselves beating and sexually assaulting a woman who was later killed. Jackson County prosecutors have charged Richard D. Davis and Dena Riley with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of 41-year-old Marsha Spicer. Her body was found last week in a shallow grave near Bates City. Court documents say a videotape found in Davis' Independence home shows the couple having a "graphically violent sexual encounter" with Spicer. Police say the tape is time-stamped on the day before Spicer's body was found. Spicer is shown with her hands and eyes duct-taped, and she appears drugged while vomiting and pleading that the couple stop. Police are focusing their search for the couple around Perryville in eastern Missouri, where they are believed to have recently visited a woman they knew. The woman has been arrested on charges of interfering with an investigation.