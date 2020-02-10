Couple Charged in Wyo. Lived in SW Mo. for Years

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 01 2013 Oct 1, 2013 Tuesday, October 01, 2013 4:22:32 PM CDT October 01, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - Authorities say a couple charged with murder in Wyoming ago lived "untouchable" in southwest Missouri for years until investigators found key evidence in one of their cases.

Wyoming authorities have charged 74-year-old Alice Uden and her husband, 71-year-old Gerald Uden, of Chadwick, with first-degree murder. Alice Uden is charged in the death of Ronald Holtz, who disappeared in 1974 or 1975. Gerald Uden is charged in the deaths of his former wife, Virginia Uden, and her two sons, who were last seen in 1980.

Christian County, Mo., Sheriff Joey Kyle says Wyoming investigators have known for years the Udens were in Missouri but didn't have evidence to arrest them until Holtz's remains were found recently.

Court records also show Wyoming investigators interviewed Alice Uden in Missouri in 2005.

 

