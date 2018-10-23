Couple charged with felony child endangerment after children found in highway

COLE COUNTY - A Cole County couple faces felony child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child charges Tuesday after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation.

The investigation started after a call that two children were on Highway US 54 on Oct. 10. They were not wearing shoes and were wet due to the rain conditions, according to the police report.

Daniel Dubey and Christina Dubey were arrested in charged at their home on Rustic Lane. They were charged with class B felony abuse of a child and class C felony of endangering the welfare of a child.

Class B felonies call for 5-15 years in state prison, and class C felonies call for 3-10 years in state prison.

The police report said the children also explained multiple accounts of abuse and neglect when the officer picked them up from the highway.