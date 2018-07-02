Couple Convicted of $800,000 Tax Fraud

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A northwest Missouri couple has been convicted in an $800,000 tax fraud scheme against the federal government.

Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Simonson and his wife, 35-year-old Kristen Simonson of Oak Grove, were found guilty Wednesday of 11 counts, including conspiracy.

Prosecutors say the couple filed fraudulent returns for taxes they claimed were withheld on interest income they earned. Prosecutors say they did not earn or pay taxes on any interest income.

Joshua Simonson also was convicted of money laundering for trying to conceal the money by moving it among various accounts. When the Internal Revenue Service began contacting the Simonsons, Joshua Simonson sent two fraudulent checks totaling more than $1 million to cover the funds.

The government seized $129,000 from the Simonsons, who repaid $2,000 after learning of the federal investigation.