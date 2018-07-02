Couple Found Dead at Site of Motorcycle Rally

BUCKHORN (AP) - Authorities in south-central Missouri are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife at the site of a Memorial Day weekend motorcycle rally.

KOLR-TV reports Pulaski County Sheriff Ronald Long said officers found the bodies around noon Tuesday in a utility trailer on the property of the Shrine Club.

Hundreds of people had camped at the site just west of Waynesville during the Mid-American Freedom Rally, which drew more than 2,200 motorcycles. Officials believe the husband and wife had taken part in the event.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping investigate the case. Autopsies were planned to determine how the couple died.