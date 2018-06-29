Couple found in Columbia hotel sentenced in drug case

COLUMBIA (AP) — A St. Louis-area couple has been sentenced in federal court for a drug-trafficking conspiracy case stemming from the man's heroin overdose in a Columbia hotel.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 45-year-old Gustavo Ruvalcaba of St. Louis and 30-year-old Jennifer A. Foust of Berkeley were sentenced Wednesday.

Ruvalcaba was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole. He was convicted of four counts of possessing crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, each with the intent to distribute.

Foust was sentenced to six years in prison without parole. She was charged in the possession counts, but the court declared a mistrial after the jury couldn't reach a verdict.

The pair flushed and ingested methamphetamine to destroy or hide evidence in this case and two previous encounters with St. Charles police.