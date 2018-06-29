Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Child Endangerment

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City couple has pleaded not guilty to charges after their malnourished 8-year-old niece was found locked in a bedroom.

A source reports that 34-year-old Jeffrey Kraft, and 28-year-old Michele Buckner-Kraft, pleaded not guilty Monday in Jackson County court to charges of assault and child endangerment. Their bonds were kept at $100,000.

They were charged Friday after a two-week investigation that stemmed from a call to the child abuse hotline.

Authorities said the child weighed 42 pounds when she was found July 5 in a room that smelled of urine and trash. She had lost six pounds since she was 5 and in kindergarten, the last time she attended school.

No attorney is listed for either of the Krafts in online court records.