Court Appearance Scheduled for Former Police Officer

MOBERLY - A motion hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for former Moberly Police Officer Michael Rudder. Prosecutors charged Rudder with second-degree statutory rape and sodomy in October.

Rudder's attorney, Stephen Wilson, said the alleged crimes occurred between October 2010 and May 2011. Moberly Sergeant Kevin Palmatory declined an on-camera interview with KOMU but he did say Wilson worked for Moberly PD from October 31, 2010 to June 14, 2011.

There were over 150 comments on the social media site Topix on Rudder and the case. Some commentators who said they know Rudder personally said Rudder was living with the alleged victim and her family. They also said the mother knew about the relationship and supported it. Some comments suggested that Rudder is emotionally distressed because of the passing of his brother. Other people said regardless of the circumstances, sexual relations between an adult and a child are never acceptable.