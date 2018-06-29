Court Blocks Alabama Student Citizenship Checks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A federal appeals court has blocked Alabama schools from checking on the citizenship status of new students. The provision was part of the state's tough new immigration law.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the provision wrongly singles out children who are in the country illegally.

Alabama was the only state that passed such a requirement. The 11th Circuit says a lower court should have blocked that part of the law.

The court separately says Alabama police can continue checking immigration documents for people they stop.

Both private groups and the Obama administration filed lawsuits to block the law considered the toughest in the country.

The 11th Circuit was the first appeals court to consider the schools provision.