Court case moved for prosecutor accused of crashing into Addison's

COLUMBIA - A court case involving a suspect who is prosecuting attorney has been transferred to a different county, per his request.

Police said Shane Healea was the driver of a truck that crashed into Addison's, a Columbia restaurant. Four people were hurt by flying debris.

Healea requested a change of venue to move his case out of Boone County because of heavy media coverage following the accident.

The case will now be heard in Shelby County, but there is not yet a court date scheduled.

Healea was indicted in November. He is charged with four counts of assault in the second degree and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

The indictment said Healea was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident but he was not charged with alcohol-related offenses.

Healea is the vice-chair prosecuting attorney for Moniteau County.