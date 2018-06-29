Court Consider Child Abuse Registry

JEFFERSON CITY - The Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of the state's registry of suspected child abusers. A lower court ruled the registry unconstitutional because a person's name appears on the list before the person has the chance for a court hearing. Two people listed on the registry are challenging it as violating their due-process rights. They say the mere listing hurts their reputation and makes it tough, if not impossible, to get a job working with children. The state argues that attaching a stigma to a person is not a constitutional violation and protecting children from potential abuse is a viable state interest.