Court Date Set for Mexico High School Student

MEXICO - On Monday, an Audrain County judge set an arraignment date for Michael Markwell, the 18-year-old Mexico High School student charged with making a terrorist threat.

Mexico Public Safety arrested Markwell on Thursday after he got onto his school bus wearing a homemade mask and whispered to the bus driver that he planned to murder everyone there.

The Audrain County Prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger said he looked over the facts of the case and pursued charges following Missouri law. He said he has not been in contact with Markwell personally. Shellabarger also said Markwell does not have a lawyer as of yet.

The case report lists that James Gehringer posted Markwell's bond of $1,000 bond on Friday.

Markwell's arraignment is set for Oct. 8.