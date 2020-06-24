Court documents: deadly Pettis County shooting caught on surveillance video

SEDALIA - Court documents filed shortly after the deadly shooting of Hannah Fizer by a Pettis County deputy say the incident may have been caught on video by a nearby surveillance camera.

Fizer was killed June 13 when authorities say she threatened to shoot a deputy during a traffic stop. Investigators didn't find a gun in Fizer's car after searching it following the shooting.

In an application for a search warrant, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper said investigators "determined the incident occurred within an area that appeared to be within view of surveillance video on a near-by (sic) restaurant."

Troopers got access to that video, and according to the application, found "the entire traffic stop and shooting incident were captured by the surveillance camera. A review of the video footage revealed the (sic) during the traffic stop, the Pettis County Deputy makes contact with Fizer, he then can be seen drawing his duty weapon, and Fizer can be seen moving within her vehicle, then the Deputy fires his weapon."

The Highway Patrol said there was no dashboard or body camera video of the incident.

The shooting prompted demonstrations in honor of Fizer and protests against the Pettis County Sheriff's Office.