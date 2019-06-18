Court documents explain the Boone County child abduction

BOONE COUNTY - Court documents reveal details behind the arrest of alleged child abductor Jillanne Pagano.

Pagano is accused of felony child abduction, after taking her daughter away from her father Tyler Bozeman, for about six years.

Pagano and Bozeman got into a verbal altercation and broke up while Pagano was in the hospital to give birth to their daughter Lillianna.

"When L.P. was approximately three months old, Jillanne told Tyler, via text message, she was stressed out so her and L.P. were leaving the city," documents said.

On May 3rd, 2018 an arrest warrant was issued for Jillanne for child abduction.

On May 16, 2019, Criminal Investigator Mike Valentine went to Pagano's mother's home, Valerie, to inform her of Pagano's felony warrant.

Valerie and Pagano's sister Julianna, were uncooperative and claimed to not know anything about Pagano or Lilianna's whereabouts.

A search warrant was executed at the residence of Valerie and Julianna.

Investigators found a medical bill that indicated Lillianna was the patient, an SD card with photos dated August 15, 2018, of an apparent wedding of Pagano and an unknown male and an email receipt for a cabin rental in Murphy, North Carolina.

The receipt indicated that the cabin was rented between June 2-16, 2019, for two adults and a child.

After discovering this, Sergeant Christopher Scott contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina. Cherokee County sent Lieutenant Joe Wood to the address of the cabin.

When he got there he saw a car leaving the cabin with a child that met Lillianna's description.

After a traffic stop, Pagano was taken into custody on the felony warrant out of Boone County, MO. Lillianna was taken into protective custody by the Department of Social Services.

On Friday, Valerie and Julianna were both arrested in connection to the case.

Julianna Pagano, 23, was charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution, according to arrest records. She was released from the Boone County Jail after posting $5000 bail.

Valerie Pagano, 59, was also charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution, according to arrest records. She was also released from the Boone County Jail after posting $5000 bail.