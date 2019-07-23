Court documents detail Chicago man charged in Holts Summit suspicious package case

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Chicago man faces criminal charges related to a suspicious package case in Holts Summit.

Investigators say Jerry Lee Banks, 45, was driving a stolen car Friday on Highway 54 in Callaway County when he was stopped by Holts Summit police for traffic violations. Court documents say officers found drugs and electronic components, chemicals and various "incoherent" writings inside the vehicle.

In Banks's interview, he said that he purchased the vehicle for $500 cash from a woman in Chicago.

According to the court documents, Banks realized the vehicle was likely stolen, but it was too late for him to turn back.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad performed a controlled detonation of one of the packages in the vehicle and X-rayed other packages.

Investigators said Banks showed signs of mental illness during the investigation.