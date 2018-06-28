Court documents reveal what led to deputy-involved shooting

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man shot by a deputy late Saturday night and court documents allege the incident stemmed from a racial dispute.

Prosecutors charged Joshua Huddleston, 28, of California, Missouri with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon motivated by discrimination, unlawful use of weapon – possession while intoxicated – loaded weapon, and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. J. P. Clark said Huddleston, while drunk, allegedly began accusing an unidentified black male of making sexual comments towards his wife while at a biker club gathering of 30-40 people Saturday night east of Jefferson City. Clark said Huddleston took out a Springfield semi-automatic .40 caliber pistol and began making racial slurs toward a group of black men.

Clark said a witness, identified only as M.B., attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation by asking Huddleston to holster his gun. Clark said Huddleston then pointed his gun at M.B.'s head, simultaneously disarming the witness, who was also carrying a gun.

Clark said Huddleston then took both firearms and pointed them at M.B., verbally threatening to kill him. The documents allege another witness, identified as D.M., tried to physically restrain Huddleston from behind, resulting in Huddleston falling from the ground and dropping M.B.'s gun.

Clark said M.B., D.M. and the building's remaining occupants in the building fled the scene. Clark said while Huddleston regained his footing, he pointed the Springfield .40 pistol and fired one round at the fleeing crowd.

Court documents said after law enforcement arrived, Huddleston exited the building still armed with the pistol, a Callaway County sergeant shot Huddleston after he refused to comply with verbal commands to disarm himself.

Medics transported Huddleston to the hospital in serious condition following the shooting. He remains hospitalized as of Monday morning and will be transported to the Callaway County Jail pending his medical release.

The deputy who shot Huddleston, described by CCSO Lt. Clay Chism as a "veteran shift sergeant," is on administrative leave and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.