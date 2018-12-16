Court documents shed light on motive in Jefferson City arson

JEFFERSON CITY—Court documents released Wednesday detailed the motive for a September 7 Jefferson City fire in the 1100 block of Jackson Street.

Patrick Glavin admitted to authorities he doused two mattresses with gasoline in the master bedroom and set them on fire.

Glavin said he started the fire "to get rid of the memories he had with his life partner," according to court documents. Glavin's five dogs were also in the house at the time of the fire. Glavin also stated in court documents that he started the fire "to keep the couple's five dogs from going to stay with his life partner."

One dog died in the fire, another dog was injured. Officials said the other three dogs are safe.

Glavin was arrested for second degree arson and animal abuse and was in the Cole County Jail as of Wednesday morning.