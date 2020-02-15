Court documents: spinal therapist tried to grab victim's chest

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed one charge of sexual abuse against the owner of a Columbia spinal therapy clinic Tuesday.

Brooks Travis, 45, was also an assistant wrestling coach at Tolton High School but was dismissed recently.

The probable cause statement filed in the case said the abuse happened while Travis and the victim were driving in Columbia. The victim told police she had picked up Travis and another person to give them a ride to a restaurant off Clark Lane. She said Travis got in the front seat while the other person got in the back.

As they drove, according to the victim, Travis made sexual comments and tried to grab her breasts, making contact at one point. She told Travis to stop repeatedly and kept swatting his hands away. The victim said Travis appeared to be drunk at the time.

At one point the victim said she threatened to pull the car over and make the two passengers walk. She told police Travis said he wouldn't get out and started to be aggressive. The victim changed subjects, telling police she "was scared and believed it would escalate to a rape."

Once they arrived at the restaurant, according to the probable cause statement, Travis took out his ATM card and handed it to the victim, saying he'd "pay her to have sex with him." She gave it back, saying "it wasn't going to happen," and said he tried to grab her chest one more time.

The victim then called someone to report what happened, saying she was worried Travis would try to do this to another woman. She then called her mother and the police.

Officers arrested Travis late Saturday; he later posted his $1,500 bond.