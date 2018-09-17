Court Documents Unsealed in Table Rock Killing

GALENA - Newly unsealed court documents say a man found floating in Table Rock Lake was killed by his girlfriend and another man.

Nineteen-year-old Annmarie Patrick and 29-year-old Justin Dion Tuttle are jailed on $1 million bond on charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 28-year-old

Daniel J. Martin Jr. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the trio was seen in Martin's pickup truck on the afternoon of Sept. 26.

Patrick told investigators that Martin said "something" was about to happen and don't "freak out" before Martin was killed. Court documents say Martin's body then was weighted down and dumped into the lake, where it was found three days later.

Patrick's and Tuttle's attorneys didn't immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press.