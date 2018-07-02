Court hearing scheduled for Missouri woman

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, (AP) - A Missouri woman accused in the stabbing death of her mother has a court hearing scheduled in Wisconsin.

Gypsy Blancharde and Nicholas Godejohn, of Big Bend, Wisconsin, are charged in Greene County with first-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Dee Dee Blancharde, who was stabbed to death Sunday in her home north of Springfield.

The suspects were arrested Monday in Godejohn's home in Wisconsin, where they're being held.

Gypsy Blancharde has an extradition hearing in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Friday. Godejohn's next hearing is June 29.

KYTV reports law enforcement confiscated several items from Godejohn's home, including wigs, about $4,400 in cash and a large sealed envelope with a return address of the Blanchardes' home. The search warrant document says the envelope "allegedly contains a knife."