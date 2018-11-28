Court hears arguments on motions to dismiss in CAFO regulation lawsuit

BOONVILLE - A judge heard arguments Monday in the lawsuit over a Cooper County regulation regarding concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a hundred farmers, was filed in late September after the Cooper County Board of Health passed a regulation overseeing CAFOs. The new regulation allows the health department to oversee Class 1 CAFOs and prevents CAFOs from applying waste within 100 feet of residential property. Any existing CAFOs are grandfathered in and not subject to the legislation.

It claims a number of violations by the Board of Health, including:

the Board had no authority to make the regulation

the regulation was made without notice or comment

it was not based on "substantial evidence"

it makes an "arbitrary distinction in the regulation of litter and manure from Class I CAFOs

the Board failed to notify about public meetings

the Board "illegally closed its meetings"

the Board failed to provide records in response to a Sunshine Law request

Judge Robert Koffman issued a preliminary injunction in early October preventing the regulation from taking effect.

In a hearing Monday, Judge Koffman heard arguments over a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, as well as a motion to dismiss the preliminary injunction. No ruling on either motion has been made as of Tuesday morning.

(Editor's note: an earlier version of this story said Judge Koffman dismissed two counts in the lawsuit. It has been updated to reflect the correct information from court records stating the motions are under advisement, but no ruling has been made.)