Court Hears Case Vs. Federal Criminals on Ballot

The Supreme Court today heard an appeal from a lower court judge, who ruled the restriction violated the constitution's equal protection clause by applying only to federal not state crimes. The attorney general's office contends the Legislature's action was equitable, because it applied to everyone convicted of federal offices. But several Supreme Court judges questioned whether the law might also be unconstitutional because the candidate ban has little to do with the bill's title about local governments. The law is being challenged by Henry Rizzo, chairman of the Jackson County Legislature. He was convicted of a federal misdemeanor in 1991.