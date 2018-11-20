Court Holds Hearings For Suspects In Tre'veon Marshall Murder

COLUMBIA - Two suspects involved in the murder of Tre'veon Marshall have preliminary hearings today.

Kimberly Huett-Linzie is charged with hindering prosecution of a felony. The second hearing of the day involves 19-year old Nicholas Thomas. Authorities arrested Thomas on first degree murder charges and armed criminal action.

The hearings are scheduled at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Boone County Circuit Court. The third suspect connected to the crime, Joshua Murray, has already appeared in court.