Court-martial for Missouri drill sergeant resumes

FORT LEONARD WOOD (AP) - Testimony in the military court-martial of a Missouri drill sergeant accused of sexually assaulting or harassing eight female soldiers has concluded.

A verdict is expected Wednesday afternoon in the trial of 30-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Angel M. Sanchez, who is accused of using his supervisory position with the 14th Military Police Brigade to threaten some of the women he was tasked with training.

Sanchez pleaded guilty Monday to three charges of disobeying orders by having sexual contact with three trainees.

His accusers said the incidents took place in the bathroom of the women's barracks as well as an office shared by drill sergeants at Fort Leonard Wood. Other allegations were brought by a medic in Afghanistan and a soldier in Fort Richardson, Alaska.

Sanchez did not take the stand.