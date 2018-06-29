Court of Appeals Nominees Announced for Barney Vacancy

JEFFERSON CITY - Richard B. Teitelman, Chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chairman of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced the nominees for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District on Thursday Oct. 11.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Robert S. Barney, who served on the bench for 25 years. The nominees are Hon. David A. Dolan, John E. Price, and Hon. Mary W. Sheffield.

Dolan, born June 19, 1954, is the current judge of the 33rd Judicial Circuit (Mississippi and Scott counties). He has a bachelor degree of business administration in finance from Memphis State University and a law degree from Memphis State University. Dolan currently lives in Sikeston.

Price, born Sept. 16, 1953, is a partner and shareholder at Carnahan, Evans, Cantwell and Brown in Springfield, MO. He has a bachelor of arts, with highest honors, in political science from the University of Northern Iowa and a law degree, cum laude, from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Price currently lives in Springfield.

Sheffield, July 26, 1953, is the current judge of the 25th Judicial Circuit (Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Texas counties). She has a bachelor's degree from North Caroline State University and a law degree from the University of Miami School of Law. Sheffield currently lives in Rolla.

The governor has 60 days to make a decision on the vacant position. The Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment, should the governor fail to fill the vacancy.