Court Orders Mediation in NFL Labor Dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)- The federal judge handling the lawsuit against the NFL ordered the sides to participate in court-supervised mediation, while she still considers whether to grant the players' request for a preliminary injunction to lift the lockout. U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson says formal mediation will begin Thursday before Chief Magistrate Judge Arthur Boylan at his office in a Minneapolis courthouse. He'll meet with representatives of the players Tuesday, then representatives of the NFL on Wednesday. The sides tried mediation before, negotiating for 16 days in Washington. But those talks broke off March 11, allowing the old collective bargaining agreement to expire.