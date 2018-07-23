Court rejects challenge to Missouri donation limit proposal

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has rejected a challenge to a November ballot measure asking voters to re-instate campaign contribution limits.

The ruling Tuesday by a panel of the Western District appeals court says opponents must wait until after the election to raise their claims that the measure violates various constitutional rights, including to free speech and association.

The ruling upholds a decision made last month by a Cole County judge.

The proposed constitutional amendment would limit contributions to candidates to $2,600 per election and cap donations to political parties at $25,000.

Missouri's previous campaign contribution limits were repealed in 2008. Since then, candidates have routinely accepted five- and six-figure checks. A few donations have even reached $1 million or more.