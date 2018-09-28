Court rejects former patrol sergeant's discrimination case

2 hours 55 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 11:32:00 AM CDT September 28, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a former Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant who alleged he was discriminated against after speaking out about the drowning of a handcuffed Iowa man.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the judge found Wednesday that Randy Henry went too far in talking to reporters and posting information on Facebook about the supposed cover-up of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson's drowning. The suburban Des Moines man tumbled out of a patrol boat in 2014 while former trooper Anthony Piercy was transporting him for a breath test and slipped out of an improperly secured life vest. Piercy pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Henry alleged that he was forced to retire early from the patrol after nearly three decades of service because he was a whistleblower.

