Court Reviews Police and Firefighter Pensions

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Supreme Court will hear a case today that could force the city of St. Louis to put more money into its pension systems for police and firefighters. The two pension systems claim the city didn't put in enough money a few budgets ago. A lawyer for the city says in court documents the city should have discretion in how much it budgets for pensions. The city also questions the constitutionality of the requirement that it fund pensions at a certain level.