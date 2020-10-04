Court Rules Against Wal-Mart
Wal-Mart's lawyers have argued that any unpaid work was an individual matter that must be tried case-by-case. Missouri's Western District Court of Appeals rejected that argument and sent the case back to Jackson County Circuit Court. Wal-Mart workers in Pennsylvania won a $78 million judgment last year for working off the clock and through breaks and $172 million was awarded in a California case. The company is appealing both. A New Mexico appeals court yesterday also upheld a lower court decision granting class-action status in a similar case. New York's highest court denied class certification for a similar lawsuit. Five former workers at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores in Missouri alleged that company policy forced them to work without pay after clocking out and during meal and rest breaks. The circuit court granted class-action status in 2005, covering what plaintiff's lawyers estimated are about 200,000 current and former Wal-Mart workers in the state.
