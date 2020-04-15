Court Rules To Bar Distribution Of Bibles In Schools

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--2nd NewsMinute,0251Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A judge decides October 9th whether the 15-year-old boy accused of killing St. Louis police officer Norvelle Brown will be tried as an adult. At a hearing yesterday, the judge ruled that the teen will remain in custody in the meantime, and that he will go to school with other juveniles being held. St. Louis Post-Dispatch: http://www.stltoday.com ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling barring the distribution of Bibles to grade school students in a southern Missouri district. At issue was a long-held practice at South Iron Elementary School in Annapolis, in which Gideons International gave Bibles to fifth-grader. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City police say another dog has been found with one of its hind legs cut off, and they believe it was an intentional act. The full-grown male Rottweiler was found in a park yesterday afternoon, thin and malnourished. Another dog was found last week with its leg severed. Spay and Neuter Kansas City is offering a reward and taking donations to help the dogs. Spay and Neuter Kansas City: http://www.snkc.net SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Some roads in southwest Missouri remain closed by high water, two days after torrential rains caused widespread flooding. The National Weather Service has posted a flood warning for parts of Laclede and Pulaski counties until noon today. Forecasters don't expect more rain, but runoff from the previous storm will continue this morning. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-22-07 0616CDT