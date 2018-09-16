Court to review Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon's job status

OSAGE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety's Administrative Hearing Commission set a date Wednesday for a hearing regarding Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon's job status. Missouri Attorney Chris Koster filed a complaint that could suspend or revoke Dixon's peace officer's license.

The court date has been set for January 6, 2015.

Dixon pleaded guilty in St. Louis County Court July 1 to harassing a Belle Police officer. In court, Dixon admitted to making repeated phone calls to Courtney Mahaney and making contact in sexual nature from October 2012 to June 2013. Prosecutors said Dixon's other charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, sexual misconduct, assault and stalking were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to the harassment charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Dixon was ordered to serve two years supervised probation and was ordered not to have any contact with the victim. He is also required to receive alcohol and drug treatment, complete a sexual harassment training course and is not allowed to consume any alcohol or be in a bar unless required by his job. If he violates his probation, Dixon could be sentenced to up to one year in jail and could face up to a $1,000 fine.