Court To Weigh Venue Change

McDonald County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Bagley says will seek the changes in a court hearing next week. Attorneys for Raymond Lambert; his wife, Patty Lambert; and Laura Epling, the wife of a church deacon, have filed motions saying their cases have received too much news coverage to get a fair trial in the rural county of about 23,000 people. All three have pleaded not guilty to a variety of felony counts in the alleged abuse of young girls over several years at their McDonald County farm community, the Grand Valley Independent Baptist Church.