Court trials taking longer than usual in Boone County

Boone County Courthouse

COLUMBIA - Trials at the Boone County Courthouse are taking longer than expected.

Deputy Court Administrator Cindy Garrett, who oversees all the Boone County judges said Judge Jodie Asel mentioned the trial cases were getting a bit lengthy:

"I think she said the trials are definitely lasting, where they used to be one or two days, are now more like three or four," Garrett said.

When asked why cases were taking longer, Garrett said, "Judge Asel talked a little bit about with technology... if that had a play in it."

However, Garrett did not know a solid answer. She suggested KOMU 8 News ask a local prosecutor.

Prosecutor Tracy Gonzalez said, "Each case is handled differently and the length of a jury trial depends on many factors including the jury selection process, specialty area of the law involved, use of expert witnesses, number of victims and witnesses and so many other factors."

Why these factors are taking a bigger toll last year and some of this year is still unanswered.

Dianne Torres is seeing it first hand with her friends.

She said, "The concern with slow trials is that jury duty is lasting longer so people have to take off work, and people who are waiting for a trial date have to wait longer because other trials keep dragging on."

Torres has one friend waiting for a trial date in jail and another waiting on a lawsuit to be resolved.