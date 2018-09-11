Court upholds new restrictions to Missouri abortion clinics

10 months 2 weeks 3 days ago Tuesday, October 24 2017 Oct 24, 2017 Tuesday, October 24, 2017 11:40:00 AM CDT October 24, 2017 in News
By: Sydney Olsen, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - New restrictions to abortion clinics went into place Tuesday after Jackson County Circuit Court denied a restraining order on an abortion restriction law in the state of Missouri.

Under the same-physician mandate, patients must hold a conference with the physician providing the abortion procedure at least 72 hours before their appointment.

During this appointment, physicians are required to inform women of the the immediate and long-term risks of the chosen abortion method, anesthesia and medication, according to the bill.

This provision makes it so some patients have to travel hundreds of miles several days before their appointment, and then to their appointment again 3 days later. 

Director of Communications and Marketing for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Bonyen Lee-Gilmore said this can lead to problems for women.

"For many women, this is going to price them out of being able to access an abortion," Lee-Gilmore said. 

Lee-Gilmore said this is also partly because of the few doctors that are licensed to perform abortions. 

"The same-physician mandate creates inaccessibility for many patients in Missouri, because for PPGP in Columbia and Kansas City, we have a challenge finding enough abortion providers to be able to accommodate the great need that our patients have in accessing safe legal abortion," Lee-Gilmore said. 

Tuesday, Missouri State Representative Cheri Reisch spoke at a press conference outside of the Columbia Planned Parenthood.

Missouri women's advocates and lawmakers held press conferences at each Planned Parenthood location in the state, St. Louis, Joplin, Kansas City, Springfield, and Columbia.

Reisch and the Missouri women's advocates spoke in favor of Senate Bill 5.

The press statement read, "SB5 has come in the nick of time, as Planned Parenthood's desire to erase very basic and foundational medical standards which any legitimate surgical center would happily comply with and which ALL surgical centers outside of the billion dollar abortion industry DO comply with, is as perplexing as it is dangerous." 

The press conference also focused on the St. Louis Planned Parenthood location. It called for the immediate suspension of the abortion clinic license at the location. The press release claimed ambulances took 67 women away from Planned Parenthood since 2009. 

Reisch did not take any questions after the press conference. 

Lee-Gilmore said Planned Parenthood will continue to challenge the same-physician mandate. She said it's legal team is working around the clock to figure out the next steps to providing safe abortions.

[Editor's Note: This story has been corrected. We said the 8th U.S. District Court of Appeals denied the temporary restraining order from Planned Parenthood. A Jackson County Circuit Court upheld Senate Bill 5.]

More News

Grid
List

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, as the... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, the team confirmed Tuesday... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:49 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:55:54 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49:28 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:51:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:07:47 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
12pm 77°
1pm 79°
2pm 80°
3pm 81°