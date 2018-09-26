Court Upholds Overturning of Mo. Murder Conviction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A southwest Missouri woman convicted of murdering a 68-year-old woman could be retried or released from prison after the Missouri Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling overturning her conviction.

Forty-three-year-old Paula Hall of Sparta was convicted in 2009 of second-degree murder in the 2003 death of Freda Heyn of Oldfield. She is serving a 20-year sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

A Christian County judge overturned Hall's conviction in 2011 because prosecutors did not give Hall's defense attorneys information on a key witness' criminal history.

The Southern District appellate court upheld that ruling on Wednesday.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Missouri Attorney General has until May 16 to appeal the appellate court's ruling or ask the Missouri Supreme Court to hear the case.

