Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including a provision that prohibits a woman from having an abortion because the fetus has Down syndrome.
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis heard arguments Thursday in the legal battle over the 2019 measure that bans abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy.
Most of the court hearing dealt with a provision that bans abortions involving a fetus with Down syndrome. A ruling isn’t expected for several weeks.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Mizzou's football fans are reconciling their team spirit with a global pandemic. The Tigers met Alabama at... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE – With the 2020 election fast approaching, a few Missouri politicians tried to sell themselves, from a cell. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett , a conservative federal appeals court... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Today marked the 20th anniversary of Jefferson City’s Oktoberfest and while there were doubts over whether or... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Dr. Peter Stiepleman was named 2021 Superintendent of the Year by Missouri Association of School... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season game win streak ended against Valle Catholic on Friday. Blair Oaks fell... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Covid-19 vaccinations could start as early as November, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s Goodwill Excel Center Hosted its very first commencement ceremony. The Goodwill Excel Center is a free... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nine television stations have pulled an ad criticizing Democratic candidate for Missouri governor Nicole Galloway. ... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - Week five of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game or tune... More >>
in
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 5 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Eldon Mustangs travelling to Southern... More >>
in
Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Check out KOMU 8's liveblog with updates from some... More >>
in
ASHLAND - It's Thursday morning. Head football coach Trent Tracy gets to Southern Boone High School to turn on the... More >>
in
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — Nine people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the kidnapping and... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, according to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Marshall Street Friday morning... More >>
in