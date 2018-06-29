Court Workers Suspected in Thefts

KANSAS CITY - Jackson County Circuit Court is missing about $200,000 worth of computer and electronic equipment, and one or more workers are suspected in the thefts. Court officials say someone has been placing equipment orders since the start of last year, but the court didn't authorize the requests and hasn't received the computers. The orders were done using passwords within the accounts payable and purchasing departments. Court Administrator Teresa York says two employees are on suspension, pending an investigation. Officials learned about the problem a week ago. They also have cut off computer access for many, changed passwords and hired an independent auditor. York says the FBI might be called on to help with the case.