Courts adjust operations due to COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBIA - Amid recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control as concerns over COVID-19 grow, court systems in Missouri are adjusting their operations.

The Supreme Court of Missouri suspended all in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts through Friday, April 3. The court said there are some exceptions, which you can find in the full text of Monday's order here.

The Missouri Court of Appeals-Western District also canceled oral arguments for the foreseeable future.

The 13th Circuit Court said it will, starting tomorrow through April 17, only hear certain cases, including initial arraignments, bond hearings, restraining orders and ex partes and juvenile detention hearings. You can see the other cases to be heard and read the full order here.