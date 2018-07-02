Cove a No-Go for Soldiers

The high number of deaths on the lake this year has military officials concerned. Army commanders want soldiers to keep away from the screaming, the booze, and the crowded atmosphere that has made Party Cove famous.

"What this means is the entity known as Party Cove at the Lake of the Ozarks, no matter where it is geographically, is off-limits to military personnel." Fort Leonard Wood spokesperson Mike Alley said.

The commanders say with the death of one of their own men two months ago in these waters, and injuries just last week, they have had enough.

"The events in this recent summer have determined, 'hey, that's not a safe environment for our soldiers' and our soldiers are forbidden from going to that environment." Alley said.

Water patrol officials say they will do what they can to uphold what military officials want. After all, the water patrol has been saying for years that Party Cove is one of the most dangerous on-the-water spots in the country.

"It's partying to the extreme, to the excess, that in most cases is causing these injuries and fatalities." Missouri State Water Patrol Capt. Hans Huenink said.

Aside from the water patrol, other lake-goers agree.

"It should be regulated. I know they're doing a lot of regulations in the float streams and stuff like that. I'm a parent of a 19-year old, I wouldn't want to see my daughter there." lake-goer Jeff Huffman said.

Even though Party Cove is a public place, military commanders say they don't care. They will make sure their men and women avoid what they call dangerous waters.

Military commanders said this new order will not go away anytime soon because the mix of alcohol and water at Party Cove is a danger to the well-being of their personnel.