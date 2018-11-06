Coventry plans 150 layoffs in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Maryland-based insurance management company has notified Missouri officials of plans to lay off 150 employees in the state.

Coventry Health Care filed a required notice this week with the Missouri Department of Economic Development this week.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Coventry plans to close its office in the southwestern Missouri city and lay off its 85 employees by early May. Coventry also plans to eliminate 65 jobs in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield and close the office there by early April.

A spokesman for the Department of Economic Development says the jobs being abolished in Springfield include one administrative post and 84 commercial customer service positions.