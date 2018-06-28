Coverage From Callaway - Forest Sale Opposed

About 100 people gathered in the Ashland Senior Center to criticize President Bush's proposal to sell 200,000 acres of the forest nationwide, including 239 acres in Boone and Callaway counties just off a county road near several homes.

"I think they're giving people the perception that these lands are not used by anyone or are inaccessible, and that's just not the facts," said Steve Hollis, a Callaway County resident. "No one ever dreamed we'd be faced with the sale of public ground, especially around here where we don't have much to begin with."

One parcel is East of Miller's Creek, just south of County Road 228. The other parcel is off Road 333. Elected officials complained that selling the land won't mean the money would stay in Callaway County.

"I'll probably be writing a letter to one of our representatives in Congress," said Callaway County Commissioner Lee Fritz. "We feel like it needs to stay here in Missouri."

The proposed bill would amend the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act for another five years.

Residents have until March 30 to contact their representatives and senators about the proposed sale.