COVID-19 case increase causes concern for in-person fall classes

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
By: Kathryn Merck, KOMU 8 Reporter


COLUMBIA  —As COVID-19 cases in mid-Missouri increase, families continue to voice concern over plans for the upcoming school year.

"We've been waiting for a month to know something," said Jill Lucas, who lives in New Bloomfield. "Our numbers have been going up for a month." 

Her school district has not seen a recent update. 

In Columbia, many are asking for an update to a plan that Columbia Public Schools announced over a month ago.

"We know that there are a lot of questions," said Michelle Baumstark, community relations director for the Columbia Public Schools. "I think we all have those as we continue to navigate the global pandemic. We are working diligently on plans for the fall."

Teachers, families and school administrators are continuing to try to figure out the best options for all those heading to school in the fall.

"It's frustrating to not have answers right now, " said Kathy Steinhoff, the President of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association. "Things are changing."

As for what is next, Steinhoff says she thinks everyone is working to ensure the safety of the students.

"It is a very complex puzzle," said Steinhoff. "We just have to wait until all those pieces get put together."

Online groups offer a way to fight the isolation of having COVID-19
Online groups offer a way to fight the isolation of having COVID-19
(CNN) -- The posts come every few minutes. Members from South Africa to Arizona report their coronavirus symptoms. Someone asks... More >>
Friday, July 31, 2020

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Fauci to tell House panel the end of the pandemic is unclear
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Fauci to tell House panel the end of the pandemic is unclear
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
Friday, July 31, 2020

Missouri extends food stamp benefits through August
Missouri extends food stamp benefits through August
COLUMBIA — Missouri's Department of Social Services is extending the Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) through the month... More >>
Friday, July 31, 2020

Parson pushes to send Missouri Juveniles to adult prison as young as 12
Parson pushes to send Missouri Juveniles to adult prison as young as 12
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson called for a special session dedicated to violence in Missouri, and one of the things on... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Blair Oaks meeting discusses fall re-entry plan
Blair Oaks meeting discusses fall re-entry plan
WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks Task Force hosted a meeting Thursday evening to discuss the plans for the fall semester. ... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
CLAYTON — St. Louis County's top prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not charge the former police officer who fatally... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Jefferson City police: Eight protesters arrested downtown
Jefferson City police: Eight protesters arrested downtown
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested eight protesters Thursday afternoon during protests over Black Lives Matter and... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Highway patrol finishes report in officer-involved shooting
Highway patrol finishes report in officer-involved shooting
SEDALIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed its investigation into the officer-involved death of Hannah Fizer. Update: The... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

SEC announces 10 game in-conference football schedule, delays start
SEC announces 10 game in-conference football schedule, delays start
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The SEC announced a plan for a 10-game, in-conference football schedule on Thursday. According to an... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Second homicide suspect arrested, police say
Second homicide suspect arrested, police say
COLUMBIA — Columbia police have arrested Marlin Cortez Johnson, 24, for his involvement in the homicide that took place near... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Parents, staff to protest CPS reopening guidelines
Parents, staff to protest CPS reopening guidelines
COLUMBIA — Parents and teachers in the Columbia Public School district are initiating a protest over the district's reopening guidelines.... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri adds over 2,000 cases
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri adds over 2,000 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Three additional businesses cited for violating health order
Three additional businesses cited for violating health order
COLUMBIA - Three more businesses have been issued notices of violation for going against recent health orders. This brings... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Botox could ease depression in addition to wrinkles, study finds
Botox could ease depression in addition to wrinkles, study finds
(CNN) -- Botox injections may do more than erase the signs of age, or prevent you from feeling painful migraines... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Missouri added to list of "red zone" states, tourism takes a hit
Missouri added to list of "red zone" states, tourism takes a hit
COLUMBIA - The White House has added Missouri to the list of "red zone" states. Red zone states are... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

CPS holding in person graduations through the weekend
CPS holding in person graduations through the weekend
COLUMBIA — Graduates of Columbia Public Schools finally had the chance to walk across the stage Thursday. Rock Bridge... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020

State officials, economists debate fiscal impact of Medicaid expansion
State officials, economists debate fiscal impact of Medicaid expansion
COLUMBIA — There's no question that Medicaid expansion would provide more health care to adults, but there is heated debate... More >>
Thursday, July 30, 2020
