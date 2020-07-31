COVID-19 case increase causes concern for in-person fall classes

COLUMBIA —As COVID-19 cases in mid-Missouri increase, families continue to voice concern over plans for the upcoming school year.

"We've been waiting for a month to know something," said Jill Lucas, who lives in New Bloomfield. "Our numbers have been going up for a month."

Her school district has not seen a recent update.

In Columbia, many are asking for an update to a plan that Columbia Public Schools announced over a month ago.

"We know that there are a lot of questions," said Michelle Baumstark, community relations director for the Columbia Public Schools. "I think we all have those as we continue to navigate the global pandemic. We are working diligently on plans for the fall."

Teachers, families and school administrators are continuing to try to figure out the best options for all those heading to school in the fall.

"It's frustrating to not have answers right now, " said Kathy Steinhoff, the President of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association. "Things are changing."

As for what is next, Steinhoff says she thinks everyone is working to ensure the safety of the students.

"It is a very complex puzzle," said Steinhoff. "We just have to wait until all those pieces get put together."