COVID-19 claims life of eastern Missouri teacher

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A 34-year-old Missouri teacher has died after a three-week-long hospitalization with COVID-19. AshLee DeMarinis taught social skills and special education at John Evans Middle School in the Potosi School District in eastern Missouri. Superintendent Alex McCaul announced her death in a letter dated Sept. 7 posted on the district’s Facebook page. The letter doesn't cite a cause of death. But DeMarinis’ sister, Jennifer Heissenbuttel, says DeMarinis died Sunday of the coronavirus. Heissenbuttel says her sister had not yet begun teaching students when she became ill last month, but that she had returned to the classroom to prepare for the school year.