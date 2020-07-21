COVID-19 diagnostic test result times vary by testing center

COLUMBIA— June saw the highest numbers of COVID-19 tests in Missouri so far.

Some testing centers are struggling to keep up.

While MU Health and Boone Center Hospital have been getting patients their results within 48 hours, patients at Providence Urgent Care can wait up to 10 days.

Joey Covolo is a recent MU graduate. He got tested for COVID-19 after his roommate received a positive result.

"I am on day nine of waiting for my test results from Providence Urgent Care," Covolo said.

Covolo has not been able to return to work while awaiting his results.

Quest Diagnostics, which runs the labs for Providence Urgent Care tests, said they have an average wait time of three to five days.

“If it's something they need right away and we absolutely can't do it there— if we're not going to be able to get them results back fast enough, then we can certainly provide them with an order to send them somewhere else” said Daniel Geer, operational manager for Providence Urgent Care.

Geer said that the urgent care receives about 23 rapid tests each day.

For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19, call the Boone County COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.