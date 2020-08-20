COVID-19 gathering restrictions affecting catering business

JEFFERSON CITY - With local coronavirus restrictions in place, some businesses have seen a decline in customers.

"Lutz BBQ" has seen a decline in their catering orders due to COVID-19 gathering limits.

"We pretty much lost all of our graduation parties and weddings," store manager Tony Lutz said.

Lutz said they went from two catering orders a day to two catering orders a week.

In a press release, Cole County Health Department announced Tuesday that "positive cases in the community have increased because of increased interaction and a lack of following issued guidance."

Lutz has seen the increased interaction when comparing their Mother's Day sales to their Father's Day sales.

"I think people were starting to feel more comfortable getting out," Lutz said.

Chezney Schulte, Cole County Communicable Disease Coordinator, said it is difficult to track what people do behind closed doors.

"If you are participating in events try to practice social distancing," Schulte said.

Lutz is still taking catering orders at this time.