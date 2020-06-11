COVID-19 has MU students considering gap year

COLUMBIA — Much is uncertain as COVID-19 continues to spread, including the 2020-2021 school year.

Like many universities, MU is formulating a plan to keep both facility and students safe while maintaining its standards of education.

Some students have began to think about different plans for the fall due to the virus.

“I really don’t want to spend another semester learning on Zoom” said Zach Berman, who would be starting his junior year at MU this fall.

Berman is highly considering taking a gap year and staying at home in New Jersey.

He says it is too difficult to social distance on a college campus.

“The hard reality is as college students it is completely against human nature for people our age to be socially distant.”

The University announced today that it will be resuming in person classes at the original start date of August 24th.