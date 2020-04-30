COVID-19 is history in the making, document it with Boone County History Center

"You can be history makers and history keepers!" according to its website.

The center is asking people to share stories through writing in physical journals, flash drives or emailed documents.

"In fifty or one hundred years, people will want to read first-person narratives," according to the website. "They will want to know what this time was like!"

It asks that your recorded history includes daily activities.

The center gives some examples like; letters to family members, poems, saved emails, TikTok videos or photographs.

The challenge is for all ages, according to the site. To fill out the questionnaire there is an adult and a kid survey.

The center is challenging individuals who want to participate in recording history to write every day, or at least once a week. You must date your entries clearly, and if you feel comfortable add your location.